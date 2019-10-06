N. Korea negotiator says nuclear talks with US have broken down, blames Washington

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – North Korea’s top nuclear envoy on Saturday said talks with the US being held in Stockholm after months of stalemate had broken down, blaming Washington for bringing “nothing to the negotiation table”.

“The negotiations have not fulfilled our expectations and finally broke up… without any outcome. (It) is totally due to the fact that the US would not give up their old… attitude,” Kim Myong Gil said.

The talks with Stephen Biegun, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, were a much-anticipated resumption of dialogue after a Hanoi meeting in late February between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to yield a breakthrough.

“The US raised expectations and offered suggestions like flexible approach, new methods and creative solutions but they have disappointed us greatly, and dampened our enthusiasm for negotiations by bringing nothing to the negotiation table,” Kim Myong Gil said.

“These talks were held at a crucial moment when the situation on the Korean peninsula stands at the crossroads of dialogue or confrontation. Therefore we have come to the negotiating table with a responsibility that we should ensure a result to promote the development of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea),” he added.