Sheikh Hasina favours friendship, not at cost of country’s interest: Quader

DHAKA, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS) – Rebutting BNP’s criticism over Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s current visit to India, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the Prime Minister does not maintain friendship at the cost of country’s interest.

“BNP’s remark terming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s current India visit is far from the truth and it is a blatant lie. Before PM’s India visit, none of us said that Teesta water sharing agreement would be signed during this visit,” he said.

Quader came up with the comments while unveiling the Sharadiyo collection ‘Trinayani’ of Sanatan Samaj Kalyan Sangho (SSKS) as the chief guest at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the city’s Farmgate area.

Noting that Sheikh Hasina signed the Ganges water sharing treaty, the AL general secretary said Teesta treaty will also be signed during her tenure.

“Bangladesh will generate huge income by exporting LPG gas to seven provinces in India and by letting India use Chattogram and Mongla ports”, Quader said, adding “So you should not be confused with the remarks that we did not get anything from the current India visit. There is also progress regarding the Teesta’s water sharing treaty”.

Turning to the Sharadiyo Durga Puja, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister greeted the Hindu community members and said Hindu community in Bangladesh enjoy equals rights like Muslims.

He urged Muslims to guard the Puja mondops and help the Hindus perform their religious rituals, pecaefully.

Chaired by SSKS President Agriculturist Samir Chanda, General Secretary Babu Shashanka Kumar Mazumder delivered the welcome speech at the function.