Sheikh Hasina invites Indian president to visit Bangladesh

NEW DELHI, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS)-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Bangladesh when she met him at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Bangladesh to join the birth centenary programme of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman next year,” said foreign secretary Md Shahidul Haque while briefing journalists after the meeting.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind highly appreciated Bangladesh’s socio-economic progress in different fields, saying that Bangladesh is a role model of development.

“Bangladesh has made tremendous progress in different socio-economic sectors . . . it is now a role model of development,” said the foreign secretary quoting the Indian President as saying.

Bangladesh foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister’s International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi and Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, among others, were present at the meeting.