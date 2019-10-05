Khulna expects Mustafizur to join camp on time

DHAKA, OCT 5, 2019 (BSS) – While fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is training along with some players in Dhaka and his NCL team Khulna Division expects him to join the camp in Khulna for National Cricket League (NCL) on time.

Bangladesh Cricket Board has made it mandatory for all the national cricketers to participate in upcoming NCL this year as part of their preparation for the tour of India, scheduled in November comprise with two- match Test series and three Twenty20.

The national team players will be available in the first two rounds of NCL before starting the official pre-series campaign on October 25 for the tour in India.

Mustafizur, adorably called as the Fizz trained in the academy premises in Dhaka on Saturday but as he is the part of Khulna Division squad, he would have to join the camp in Khulna.

“We are expecting him [Mustafizur] to join when we start our preparatory camp for NCL,” Khulna coach Kazi Emdadul Bashar Ripon said on Saturday.

“Our players Mustafiz, Rubel, Al Amin, Imrul Kayes- they are in Dhaka now and we are expecting to have them by tomorrow as we are starting our camp from tomorrow.”

”We have the hotel booking from October 8 and we are expecting to arrive and be available before that period,” he said.

“We have to join the hotel within October 7 or 8. I hope I will have everyone on October 7 and if not possible on October 8,”Ripon added.

The left arm pacer is currently busy with his training in Dhaka.

Ripon also added that they are expecting Soumya Sarkar immediately after his return from Sri Lanka.

He said Khulna is also eagerly waiting for the outcome of the beep test, scheduled on October 6.

“Soumya may return on Sunday and he will probably join us on Monday,” said Ripon.

”We are also waiting to see the how Tushar Imran and Abdur Razzak fare in the beep test as they failed to get the required points in the first beep test,” he said.

BCB made beep test mandatory for all the players eyeing to take part in the NCL and set 11 as the benchmark for the beep test.