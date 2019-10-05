No criminals will be spared: Home Minister

DHAKA, Oct 05, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today sounded a note of warning against the wrongdoers, saying no criminals would be spared.

“Wrongdoers, whoever they may be — government officials or politicians–, must face legal actions,” the home minister told journalists after visiting a puja mandap in Swamibag area here.

Asaduzzaman categorically said that not only the top terrorist Jisan, any criminal whatever may be his identity, will not go unpunished.

“Wherever they (criminals) stay either at home or abroad, he must face trial . . . It may be today or tomorrow,” he added.

Replying to a query on bringing back Dhaka’s top terrorist Jisan, arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the home minister said the process is underway to bring back detained Jisan to Bangladesh.

“We have communications with the UAE police. . . He (Jisan) will be produced before the court to face legal procedures in Bangladesh very soon,” he hoped.

Referring to the extradition treaty, he said, there is no extradition treaty between Bangladesh and the UAE and the Interpol is closely connected with the process which will end following the international rules in this connection.

All convicted criminals will be brought back to the country with the help of the Interpol, the minister said.

Terming Bangladesh as a country of communal harmony where people of all religions enjoy their respective religious festivals, Asaduzzaman said in the last 10 years Bangladesh witnessed no chaos as the law enforcement agencies remained vigil to maintain the law and order.

Asaduzzaman went on tough against the troublemakers or anybody trying to deliver provocative statements centering the religious sentiment of people.

The home minster distributed clothes among the poor people there.

President of Shree Shree Loknath Brommochari Ashraym and Temple managing committee Pankaj Nath and committee’s general secretary Bishnupad Bhoumik, among others, were present on eth occasion.