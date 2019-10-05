Heart diseases rise sharply: experts

RAJSHAHI, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at a view-sharing meeting here today said the number of heart attack is increasing sharply as poor life-style is largely responsible for the non-communal disease.

Hypertensions, diabetes, obesity, having unhealthy diets alongside consumption of tobacco products are blamed for alarming rise of the disease, they told the meeting here.

They pointed out some other factors including lack of exercise as well as

habit of eating fast food, taking soft drinks or various drugs and drinking

alcohol as largely responsible for heart ailments.

Councilors of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and Executive Committee of

National Heart Foundation jointly arranged the meeting on risks of heart

diseases, prevention and control at Nanking Darbar Hall here.

Local unit General Secretary of NHF Professor Shahadat Hossain Rawshan

presented the keynote paper on heart attack saying that modification of life-

style, proper control of blood glucose and hypertension and treatment of

lipid disorders can help manage the risk factors of heart attack.

He said high blood pressure is known as “the silent killer” as it remains

without symptoms in most individuals. High blood pressure causes wear and

tear of the delicate inner lining of blood vessels.

RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended the meeting as chief guest with

NHF local unit Vice-president Professor Entazul Haque in the chair.

He said construction work of NHF Hospital are progressing fast in the city

at present with an estimated cost of around Taka 48 crore aimed at ensuring

improved treatment facilities to the patients’ sufferings from heart

diseases.

He added that the 100-bed hospital will remain enriched with all requisite

facilities including angiogram, ring installation and open heart surgery.

Liton said the country’s health sector has attained significant success in

managing the heart diseases with collaborative efforts of both public and

private sectors.

He urged all concerned to have faith on the local heart disease management

facilities instead of going abroad frequently for treatment spending huge

amount of money.