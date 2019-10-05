100 tons of fabrics seized in capital

DHAKA, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS) – Customs Bond Commissionerate (CBC), Dhaka today in a drive to three markets in capital’s Islampur seized over 100 tons of fabrics over misuse of bond facility.

The raw fabrics were imported from China, South Korea and India at zero duty facility to export after making garment items, said CBC Dhaka.

A team of CBC Dhaka led by Deputy Commissioner Rajvee Ahmed conducted the drive Saturday afternoon and found the fabrics at three godowns of Md. Matin, vice-president of Islampur Babsayee Samity.

Assistant Commissioner Md. Al Amin, who participated in the drive, told BSS that they conducted the drive on being tipped off and unearthed the fabrics imported under bond facility.

“Owner of the godowns did not come after repeated calls and that is why we broke the lock open. Moreover, the people who were present during the drive failed to show any valid documents,” he added.

Al Amin said they have started the process to find out the sources of the fabrics. “Those who imported the fabrics, action under customs act would be taken against them,” he said.

Earlier, bond license of 232 firms were suspended for their involvement of irregularities.

The authorities concerned conducted over 150 preventive drives from February last to stop the miss use of bond facility.