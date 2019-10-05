Biman to launch direct Dhaka-Manchester flight from January

DHAKA, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS) – Biman Bangladesh Airlines will launch direct

flight between Dhaka and Manchester, the major city of northwest England, by

January next considering huge demand of expatriate British Bangladeshis.

This was revealed today while civil aviation and tourism secretary M

Mohibul Haque held a meeting with visiting Mayor of Greater Manchester Andrew

Murray Burnham at Hotel InterContinental here.

British High Commissioner to Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson was also

present at the meeting.

The secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given her

consent to commence the direct Dhaka-Manchester flight which will benefit

expatriate Bangladeshis living in northern part of England.

Mentioning that currently Biman’s fleet consists of modern aircraft like

Boeing’s Dreamliner 787, Haque said the national flag carrier will open

number of new destinations for ensuring utmost use of its airplanes.

Burnham assured that he will extend all out support to Bangladesh for

establishing the direct air connectivity and hoped that Biman will be able to

resume its Dhaka-New York flight via Manchester soon.