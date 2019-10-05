Nowfel urges teachers develop graduates as skilled people

DHAKA, Oct 05, 2019 (BSS) – Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan
Chowdhury Nowfel today urged university teachers to develop graduates as
skilled human resources.
“Our teachers have to think about how they can develop their graduates as
skilled manpower so that they can fit for the job-market. Besides acquiring
certificates, they have to be prepared for the new economy and also meet the
demands of the employers of non-government sector” said Nowfel at a programme
at Dhaka University (DU).
He was addressing a seminar titled “Bangabandhu’s Education Thought and
Present Perspective” at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium on the campus as
chief guest.
A teachers’ platform named ‘Bangladesh College Bishwabidyaloy Shikkhok
Somity (Bankbishis) organised the seminar marking the World Teachers’ Day.
Nowfel said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
wanted a work oriented, science-based, non-discriminatory and non-communal
education system which was reflected in the Qudrat-e-Khuda Education
Commission Report.
While addressing as special guest, DU Teachers’ Association President
Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal underscored the need for quality teachers who will
contribute to positive change in society.
Prof Kamal also urged the government to establish a research university
where the number of masters and PhD students will be more or similar than the
undergraduate students.
Honorary professor of DU psychology department Dr Md. Azizur Rahman
presented the key note speech while Professors of DU Mass Communication and
Journalism Dr Sheikh Abdus Salam and Dr Kaberi Gayen were present as
discussants.
Bakbishis President Prof Nur Mohammad Talukder presided over the function
while Bakbishis General Secretary Professor Dr. Chandra Nath Podder conducted