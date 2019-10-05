Nowfel urges teachers develop graduates as skilled people

DHAKA, Oct 05, 2019 (BSS) – Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan

Chowdhury Nowfel today urged university teachers to develop graduates as

skilled human resources.

“Our teachers have to think about how they can develop their graduates as

skilled manpower so that they can fit for the job-market. Besides acquiring

certificates, they have to be prepared for the new economy and also meet the

demands of the employers of non-government sector” said Nowfel at a programme

at Dhaka University (DU).

He was addressing a seminar titled “Bangabandhu’s Education Thought and

Present Perspective” at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium on the campus as

chief guest.

A teachers’ platform named ‘Bangladesh College Bishwabidyaloy Shikkhok

Somity (Bankbishis) organised the seminar marking the World Teachers’ Day.

Nowfel said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

wanted a work oriented, science-based, non-discriminatory and non-communal

education system which was reflected in the Qudrat-e-Khuda Education

Commission Report.

While addressing as special guest, DU Teachers’ Association President

Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal underscored the need for quality teachers who will

contribute to positive change in society.

Prof Kamal also urged the government to establish a research university

where the number of masters and PhD students will be more or similar than the

undergraduate students.

Honorary professor of DU psychology department Dr Md. Azizur Rahman

presented the key note speech while Professors of DU Mass Communication and

Journalism Dr Sheikh Abdus Salam and Dr Kaberi Gayen were present as

discussants.

Bakbishis President Prof Nur Mohammad Talukder presided over the function

while Bakbishis General Secretary Professor Dr. Chandra Nath Podder conducted