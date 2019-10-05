Bangladesh, India sign 7 instruments

NEW DELHI, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and India today signed seven instruments including coastal surveillance, use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports, implementation of the Indian Lines of Credit (LoCs) to Bangladesh, to further boost the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.

Of the instruments, four are Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), one is Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), one is agreement and the other is a renewal of a program.

The signed instruments are MoU for providing a Costal Surveillance System, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of goods to and from India, MoU on withdrawal of 1.82 cusec water from Feni River by India for supplying to Sabroom town, Tripura, India.

The deals also include an agreement concerning implementation of the Lines of Credit (LoCs) committed by India to Bangladesh, MoU between University of Hyderabad and University of Dhaka, renewal of cultural exchange programme and MoU on cooperation in Youth Affairs.

The instruments were signed at the historic Hyderabad House in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian Counterpart Narendra Modi after the bilateral talks. Earlier, the talks started after 11:30am at the Hyderabad House here following a tete-a-tete between the two leaders.

Sheikh Hasina arrived at New Delhi on Thursday on a four-day official visit, first of its kind, after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

The premier paid the last official visit to New Delhi in April 2017.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also pay a courtesy call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan around 4:30 pm on the day. Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to return home on Sunday.

More to come …