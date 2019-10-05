2 drug peddlers held with 1,964 yaba tablets in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS) – Members of Rapid Action Battalion
(RAB-5) arrested two alleged illegal drug peddlers with 1,964 pieces of yaba
tablet from Mollan village in Sadar upazila this afternoon.
The arrestees are Obaidul Islam, 26, and M Zinarul Islam, 35.
On a tip off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in the area at
about 1.00 pm and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets, a RAB official
said.
Later, the arrested persons were handed over to the police of
Chapainawabganj Sadar police station.