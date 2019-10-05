2 drug peddlers held with 1,964 yaba tablets in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS) – Members of Rapid Action Battalion

(RAB-5) arrested two alleged illegal drug peddlers with 1,964 pieces of yaba

tablet from Mollan village in Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The arrestees are Obaidul Islam, 26, and M Zinarul Islam, 35.

On a tip off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in the area at

about 1.00 pm and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets, a RAB official

said.

Later, the arrested persons were handed over to the police of

Chapainawabganj Sadar police station.