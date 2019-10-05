Muhammad world record as Barshim soars for Qatar gold

DOHA, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Dalilah Muhammad of the United States stormed

to a world record-breaking victory in the 400 metres hurdles as hosts Qatar

celebrated a gold medal for high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim at the World

Championships on Friday.

On a night of high drama played out before a rare packed house at the

Khalifa Stadium, Muhammad broke the world record for the second time this

year as she powered home to win in 52.16 seconds.

The 29-year-old Olympic champion took gold ahead of compatriot Sydney

McLaughlin, while Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton took the bronze.

“I just wanted the world title so much but to break the world record again

is fantastic,” Muhammad said after her victory, which improved her record of

52.20sec set in July.

“I just decided to go for it from the start,” Muhammad added. “It hasn’t

really sunk in yet but it feels good.”

The biggest roar of Friday’s action was reserved for Qatari high jumper

Barshim.

The 28-year-old had the home fans on their feet after a roller coaster

competition which saw him clinch victory with a jump of 2.37m

Barshim’s win came after he had flirted with elimination at 2.33, before

clearing the bar on his third and final attempt.

Two Russian athletes competing under the Authorised Neutral Athlete banner,

Mikhail Akimenko and Ilya Ivanyuk won silver and bronze.

“For me, it was just a dream, amazing. I was not 100 percent ready but when

I came and saw all those people cheering for me, even if I was dying, if they

take me in a wheelchair or ambulance, I would do everything I can,” said

Barshim.

Barshim’s victory earned him an audience with Qatar’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim

bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“I can’t’ tell you what he said — it’s top secret,” Barshim joked. –

Gardiner cheers Bahamas –

In the men’s 400m, meanwhile, Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas surged to an

emotional victory which he dedicated to his country as it attempts to recover

from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

“I got a lot of messages from people back home. They told me to do my

best,” Gardiner said.

“I wanted to give them a bit more than my best. I wanted to be a world

champion and here I am now.”

Gardiner blasted to victory in a time of 43.48sec, winning ahead of

Colombia’s Anthony Jose Zambrano who took silver in 44.15sec.

Fred Kerley of the United States was forced to settle for bronze with

44.17sec, denying the Americans a gold medal which would have completed a

100m, 200m, 400m and 800m sweep.

The men’s 3,000m steeplechase saw a nail-biting finale, with Conselsius

Kipruto of Kenya just pipping Ethiopian rival Lameche Girma at the line in

8min 01.35sec, the fastest time in the world this year.

The 24-year-old Olympic champion had it all to do coming to the final

barrier but he summoned up a final burst of acceleration and hit the line

abreast of Girma.

The duo spent a nervy few seconds awaiting the result before Kipruto was

confirmed as the gold medallist.

The Kenyan celebrated by climbing onto a barrier — putting his finger to

his lips and then one hand in the shape of a telescope to his eye.

Girma set a new national record of 8:01.36. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali

settled for the bronze timing 8:03.76.

In the women’s discus, Yaime Perez’s long wait for a major outdoor title

ended with a gold.

The 28-year-old Cuban had never won an Olympic or World Championship medal

before, with two fourth placed finishes at the 2015 and 2017 World

Championships her best previous finishes.

However, a throw of 69.17m with her fifth attempt proved good enough for

gold, ahead of compatriot Denia Caballero, who took silver with best throw of

68.44m.

Croatia’s two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic, bidding to become a

three-time World Champion, had to settle for bronze with a best throw of

66.72.

The final event of the day saw Toshikazu Yamanishi complete a Japanese

double in the race-walking events, the 23-year-old taking gold in the 20

kilometre walk to emulate compatriot Yusuke Suzuki’s win in the 50km walk

earlier in the championships.

Yamanishi finished in a time of 1 hour 26 minutes and 34 seconds, 15

seconds ahead of silver medallist Vasiliy Mizinov in 1hr 26min 49sec.

Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom took bronze with 1:27:00.