Muhammad world record as Barshim soars for Qatar gold

DOHA, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Dalilah Muhammad of the United States stormed
to a world record-breaking victory in the 400 metres hurdles as hosts Qatar
celebrated a gold medal for high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim at the World
Championships on Friday.
On a night of high drama played out before a rare packed house at the
Khalifa Stadium, Muhammad broke the world record for the second time this
year as she powered home to win in 52.16 seconds.
The 29-year-old Olympic champion took gold ahead of compatriot Sydney
McLaughlin, while Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton took the bronze.
“I just wanted the world title so much but to break the world record again
is fantastic,” Muhammad said after her victory, which improved her record of
52.20sec set in July.
“I just decided to go for it from the start,” Muhammad added. “It hasn’t
really sunk in yet but it feels good.”
The biggest roar of Friday’s action was reserved for Qatari high jumper
Barshim.
The 28-year-old had the home fans on their feet after a roller coaster
competition which saw him clinch victory with a jump of 2.37m
Barshim’s win came after he had flirted with elimination at 2.33, before
clearing the bar on his third and final attempt.
Two Russian athletes competing under the Authorised Neutral Athlete banner,
Mikhail Akimenko and Ilya Ivanyuk won silver and bronze.
“For me, it was just a dream, amazing. I was not 100 percent ready but when
I came and saw all those people cheering for me, even if I was dying, if they
take me in a wheelchair or ambulance, I would do everything I can,” said
Barshim.
Barshim’s victory earned him an audience with Qatar’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim
bin Hamad Al-Thani.
“I can’t’ tell you what he said — it’s top secret,” Barshim joked. –
Gardiner cheers Bahamas –
In the men’s 400m, meanwhile, Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas surged to an
emotional victory which he dedicated to his country as it attempts to recover
from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.
“I got a lot of messages from people back home. They told me to do my
best,” Gardiner said.
“I wanted to give them a bit more than my best. I wanted to be a world
champion and here I am now.”
Gardiner blasted to victory in a time of 43.48sec, winning ahead of
Colombia’s Anthony Jose Zambrano who took silver in 44.15sec.
Fred Kerley of the United States was forced to settle for bronze with
44.17sec, denying the Americans a gold medal which would have completed a
100m, 200m, 400m and 800m sweep.
The men’s 3,000m steeplechase saw a nail-biting finale, with Conselsius
Kipruto of Kenya just pipping Ethiopian rival Lameche Girma at the line in
8min 01.35sec, the fastest time in the world this year.
The 24-year-old Olympic champion had it all to do coming to the final
barrier but he summoned up a final burst of acceleration and hit the line
abreast of Girma.
The duo spent a nervy few seconds awaiting the result before Kipruto was
confirmed as the gold medallist.
The Kenyan celebrated by climbing onto a barrier — putting his finger to
his lips and then one hand in the shape of a telescope to his eye.
Girma set a new national record of 8:01.36. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali
settled for the bronze timing 8:03.76.
In the women’s discus, Yaime Perez’s long wait for a major outdoor title
ended with a gold.
The 28-year-old Cuban had never won an Olympic or World Championship medal
before, with two fourth placed finishes at the 2015 and 2017 World
Championships her best previous finishes.
However, a throw of 69.17m with her fifth attempt proved good enough for
gold, ahead of compatriot Denia Caballero, who took silver with best throw of
68.44m.
Croatia’s two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic, bidding to become a
three-time World Champion, had to settle for bronze with a best throw of
66.72.
The final event of the day saw Toshikazu Yamanishi complete a Japanese
double in the race-walking events, the 23-year-old taking gold in the 20
kilometre walk to emulate compatriot Yusuke Suzuki’s win in the 50km walk
earlier in the championships.
Yamanishi finished in a time of 1 hour 26 minutes and 34 seconds, 15
seconds ahead of silver medallist Vasiliy Mizinov in 1hr 26min 49sec.
Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom took bronze with 1:27:00.