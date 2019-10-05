Divers fight Senegal’s plastic tide

DAKAR, Oct 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – When the sight of plastic bags, bottles and

other debris littering the seabed becomes too much, there’s just one thing to

do: don your diving suit, strap on an air tank and fish out the stuff

yourself.

That is the solution adopted by Oceanium, an association of amateur divers

in the West African state of Senegal.

In a few hours last month, divers removed hundreds of kilos (pounds) of

plastic rubbish in the waters around the island of Goree off the capital

Dakar — a former hub in the African slave trade and today the jewel in

Senegal’s tourism crown.

In real terms, their cleanup was Sisyphean: they removed a molehill in a

mountain of plastic that is relentlessly growing.

But it provided temporary relief for local biodiversity — and gave a push

for environmentalism in a country where green issues trail far behind the

drive to ease poverty.

“We’re here to clean up,” exclaimed Ndeye Selbe Diouf, a young woman who

took up diving two years ago and said she had lost count of fish she has seen

trapped in bottles near the shore.

Oceanium’s diving director, Rodwan El Ali, 36, said the problem of plastic

rubbish in Senegal was acute.

“People go to the beach and drink and party, and if there are no rubbish

bins, they leave it on the beach and it’s swept into the sea with the tide,”

he said.

Ali, a member of the ethnic Lebanese community that has been in Senegal

for generations, took over Oceanium with his sister after its founding by

their father, Haidar, a former environment minister.

“When we see fishing nets tangled around shipwrecks or plastic littering

the sea bottom, we organise a cleanup,” he said.

Their first operation took place in 2017 and is moving towards a monthly

cleanup dive — even weekly, if funding becomes available.

– ‘Dustbin’ –

“People throw everything into the sea because they think it’s big,” said

Mamadou Ali Gadiaga,

who has been a member of Oceanium since it was founded 35 years ago.

“It’s a hard job but you have to make people aware of the problem. The sea

is not a dustbin.”

Twenty-two divers took part in a cleanup in mid-September, using two boats

for operations and a third as a floating bin for the rubbish.

By the close of the operation, they had hauled up 1.4 tonnes of debris —

mainly plastic but also rusty drink cans, torn clothing and other discarded

items.

This gesture for the environment has to be weighed against the realities.

Even though Senegal is in the upper tier of developing economies, it has

no recycling facilities.

The rubbish that was so arduously brought up from the bottom of the sea

was sent to a huge garbage tip at Mbeubeuss, where household waste from

Dakar’s three million people is discharged.

According to the UN, worldwide around eight million tonnes of plastic ends

up in the sea, providing a deadly hazard for birds and marine mammals and

breaking down into microscopic waste that also enters the food chain. Around

nine billion tonnes of plastic have been produced since the substance was

produced on a large scale after World War II, but just nine percent of this

has been recycled.

In Senegal itself, environmental awareness remains low compared with the

rising swell of campaigning in the rest of the world. Only a few dozen young

people turned out on September 20 for the planet-wide environment rallies.

President Macky Sall has said he wants the country to be “zero waste” but

discarded plastic containers and bags are an eyesore in many towns and

villages, and a 2015 law to restrict the use of plastic bags is a dead

letter.