Utilize spirit of Durga Puja to remove injustice, misdeeds from society: President

DHAKA, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today urged the people to utilize the spirit of Durga Puja in personal and social life to take forward the heritage and culture with the country’s overall advancement.

“Utilize the spirit of Durga Puja to remove untrue, injustice and misdeeds from the society to build a happy prosperous and non-communal Bangladesh,” he said while exchanging views with the Hindu community at Banani Puja Mandap here.

Noting that Durga Puja is a universal festival, not only a religious one, the head of the state said this festival is attached to the traditional heritage and culture of Bengali nation since long.

Apart from a religious festival, Durga Puja, the greatest religious event of Hindu community, plays an important role in creating unity and mutual harmony among the countrymen, he added.

The country is celebrating the festival amid festivity by setting up 31,398 puja mandaps throughout the country, the President mentioned, adding that Bangladesh is an instance of communal harmony where people of all religions celebrate their festivals universally in a cordial atmosphere here since long.

The President was, earlier, received there by Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam, lawmaker and film actor Akbar Hossain Pathan (Faruk), President of Sarbojonin Puja Foundation president Subal Chandra Das.

The President also unveiled the cover of a publication “Bodhon” on the occasion.

Earlier in the afternoon, President Hamid also visited Puja Mandaps at Ramakrishna Mat and Mission, Dhakeshwari organised by different Puja Celebration Parishads.

At Dhakeswari Puja Mandap, Food Minister Sadhan Chanadra Majumder, State Minister for local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Syeed Khokon, Haji Mohammed Selim, MP, former lawmaker Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad president Milon Kanti Datta received the President on his arrival there.

At the Ramakrishna Mat and Mission, Kazi Feroz Rashid, MP, manager of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Sorbatitanda and DSCC mayor welcomed the President.

At the venues of all puja mnadaps, the festival celebration committee presented him crests.