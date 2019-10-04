Country progresses due to Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Hasan

DHAKA, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS)- As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina endears the

people as the cornerstone of her politics, the country is witnessing a

remarkable progress, entailing welfare-oriented endeavours, under her

charismatic leadership.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told this today addressing a

discussion and the closing session of the sewing craft art exhibition

marking 73th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the

National Museum here.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is doing politics for the welfare of the

people, not for clinging to the power…now the people are not being

starved,” he said.

Hasan Mahmud, also a Publicity and Publication Secretary of the ruling

Awami League (AL), said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman did never compromise with the lure of power.

“Bangabandhu loved the people of Bangladesh, even he [Bangabandhu]

remained uncompromising when he was close to the gallows,” he added.

In a similar fashion, he said, Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina has no lust for power, adding that “she (Sheikh Hasina) loves

to do politics by endearing the people”.

The information minister said that Sheikh Hasina has been doing politics

since her student life. She also was involved in politics in London and

Europe before she was elected the President of the Awami League in 1981, he

added.

After becoming the President of the AL, he said, she [Sheikh Hasina] had to

struggle more, added that “she had to face the shocks of frequent attacks

perpetrated by the miscreants.”

Chaired by Marufa Akhter Popy, president of Hashumoni’s Pathsala, the

function was also addressed, among others, by Dhaka University’s Fine Arts

Faculty Dean Professor Nisar Hossen, Professor Jamal Ahmed, Professor Junaid

Halim, Bangla and Literature Department Professor Mainuddin Khaled and Sewing

craft artist Ilora Parvin.

Turning to the ongoing development spree of the country, Hasan Mahmud

said, “Nobody is now facing starvation in this country of 16 crore people…

we now export food abroad, in the past, we had to import food from abroad.”

To add inspiration to the country’s steady progress, Bangladesh is now

exporting textiles abroad, the information minister told the function,

arranged by the Hashumoni’s Pathsala.

The Prime Minister nurtures a vision and she is eager to implement it too,

he said. “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not only a statesman, but also

embodies herself as a destination of freedom for the Bangalee people.”

In her speech, presidium member of the Awami League Begum Matia Chowdhury,

said “The country has progressed in all spheres due to able leadership of

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We have to keep up this trend of progress.”