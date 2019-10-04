Bangladesh topped for SHS, Nasrul tells WEF president

DHAKA, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral

Resources said Bangladesh has so far installed 52 lakh Solar Home System

(SHS) and achieved top position in the world.

“We are encouraging to generate electricity from renewable energy

sources,” he told the President of World Economic Forum (WEF) Borge Brende at

Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi today.

According to an official release, Nasrul said as land is gradually

shrinking, Bangladesh cannot go for solar power in large scale. Now the

country is generating 370.55 MW power from solar which are mostly off-grid,

he said.

“Initiatives have been taken to set up mini grid in char areas of the

country. We have a capacity of 230 MW hydropower and efforts are underway to

bring more power from Nepal and Bhutan,” the minister said, adding that the

World Economic Forum would support Bangladesh in this regard.

During the meeting, the WEF President expressed his interest about the

experience of Bangladesh in different issues including renewable energy,

hydropower and relation with neighboring countries, power import, power

shortage and investment, the release said.

Among others, Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque was present, it added.