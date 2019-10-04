Bangladesh topped for SHS, Nasrul tells WEF president

DHAKA, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral
Resources said Bangladesh has so far installed 52 lakh Solar Home System
(SHS) and achieved top position in the world.
“We are encouraging to generate electricity from renewable energy
sources,” he told the President of World Economic Forum (WEF) Borge Brende at
Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi today.
According to an official release, Nasrul said as land is gradually
shrinking, Bangladesh cannot go for solar power in large scale. Now the
country is generating 370.55 MW power from solar which are mostly off-grid,
he said.
“Initiatives have been taken to set up mini grid in char areas of the
country. We have a capacity of 230 MW hydropower and efforts are underway to
bring more power from Nepal and Bhutan,” the minister said, adding that the
World Economic Forum would support Bangladesh in this regard.
During the meeting, the WEF President expressed his interest about the
experience of Bangladesh in different issues including renewable energy,
hydropower and relation with neighboring countries, power import, power
shortage and investment, the release said.
Among others, Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque was present, it added.