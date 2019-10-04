Jamalpur EZ ready for factory building

DHAKA, Oct 04, 2019 (BSS) – The interested investors can start setting up industrial units in Jamalpur Economic Zone (JEZ) as all development works have almost been completed.

“Land development works will be completed within a week. Other works will also be completed next year. So, any investor can start setting up industries in the EZ from now,” a senior official, related to the EZ, told BSS.

He informed that BEZA has already established a sub-station in the EZ for ensuring the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the factories of the zone. “Gas connection has already been provided in the EZ. The construction of administrative building is going on. Like other EZ, BEZA will ensure all sorts of facilities for the investors of the EZ,” he added.

The senior official said BEZA has launched plot allocation prospectus for prospective investors at the Jamalpur EZ and already a total of 18 local and foreign investors have purchased prospectus for investing in the EZ.

He said Jamalpur district has comparative advantage in terms of abundant agriculture and livestock resources along with extensive presence of low cost manpower.

The government is establishing the EZ in order to utilize this resource potential of Jamalpur and other neighboring districts to boost the economic development in this region, he added.

He also informed that the objective of this project is to attract foreign and local investment to industrialize the country for export promotion and to meet the requirements of local areas that leads to employment generation and economic development of the country.

BEZA is establishing the EZ on 436 acres of land in Jamalpur district. In April 2016, Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the construction of JEZ for industrial hubs including agro based industries, food processing, jute and Jute based products, apparel or readymade garments (RMG) and pharmaceuticals.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of JEZ on April 3 this year.

Jamalpur EZ, the first economic Zone in the northern region of the country, will play an important role in decentralization of industries and employment of about one lakh people.