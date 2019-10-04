Durga puja celebration begins in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – Celebration of the five-day Durga Puja,

largest religious festival for the Hindu community, began here like other

parts of the country today amid greatest enthusiasm and festive mood.

The Durgotsob is being celebrated in 3,282 puja mondaps in all eight

districts under the Rajshahi division in addition to 76 in Rajshahi city.

The festival features puja, arti, recitation from scriptures, distribution

of prashad, offering of devotional songs and bhajans.

A large numbers of devotees have started visiting different puja mandaps

to have a look at goddess Durga.

District administration has distributed over 231.5 tonnes of rice for

smooth celebration of the puja in the district this year.

Rajshahi City Corporation donated Taka 10,000 to each of the city’s 76 puja

mondap yesterday afternoon for successful celebration of the festival.

Shyamal Kumar Ghosh, Rajshahi city unit general secretary of Hindu Buddhist

Christian Oikya Parishad, told BSS that the Durga Puja will be celebrated in

festive mood here.

Decorations of temples, lighting, and setting up of mandaps have already

turned the city into a festive look, he added.

The celebration will end through the immersion of idols of goddess Durga on

Bijoya Dashami Tuesday.

Meanwhile, foolproof security measures were taken in the city and its

adjacent areas to avert any untoward incident during the bigest religious

festival of the Hindu community.

“We have adopted tight security measures to make the Rajshahi city’s Durga

puja celebration festive and successful,” said Humayun Kabir, commissioner of

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

Police administration of all the respective areas have chalked out

elaborate security measures to make the celebration a success, he added.

Officers-in-charge of the police stations were asked to keep close contact

with the puja committees round the clock.

AKM Hafiz Akter, deputy inspector general of police, said four-tier

security measures have been adopted everywhere in the division.

Members of law enforcement agencies have already been deployed at all the

important points of the city.

He said the leaders of Puja Udjapan Parishad have been urged to set up

close circuit cameras in the major puja mondaps and arrange separate incoming

and outgoing ways for male and female devotees.