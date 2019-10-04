Celebration of Durga Puja festival begins in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Oct 04, 2019 (BSS) – The five-day celebrations of the greatest

religious festival of Durga Puja of the Sanaton community began with ‘Bodhan’

today at all 5,385 Puja mandaps in Rangpur division amid due religious

fervour and gaiety.

Thousands of the Sanaton devotees, including men, women, housewives,

adolescents, girls and youths started thronging Puja mandaps since this

morning to have a glance at goddess Durga and seek her blessings for their

well-being and welfare.

Officials of the district and police administrations said the law

enforcement agencies and local units of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad

(BPUP) have taken adequate steps to ensure peaceful celebrations of the

festivity.

The celebrations will end with immersion of the idols erected in record

number of 5,385 Puja mandaps, higher by 120 thanks last year’s number of

5,265 mandaps, in all the eight districts of the division on the ‘Moha

Dashami’ on October 19 next.

Authorities of all eight district administrations have already distributed

500-kg rice among each of the 5,385 Puja mandap authorities in the division

to assist the Sanaton community celebrating their greatest religious

festival.

Deputy Inspector General for Rangpur Range Devdas Bhattacharya said

special security measures have been taken with deployment of police, RAB,

Highway Police, Ansar-VDP and community police to ensure peaceful

celebrations of Durga Puja festival.

Local Members of the Parliament, Deputy Commissioners, Police Supers,

UNOs, officials, politicians, leaders of socio-cultural organisations and

BPUPs are visiting the Puja mandaps and extending cooperation to the Sanaton

community people.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md. Abdul Alim Mahmud said the

Sanaton community already started celebrations of the ‘Sharodiya’ Durga Puja

today at all 164 mandaps erected at different places under jurisdictions of

the metropolis.

“We have taken sufficient steps and security measures to ensure peaceful

celebrations of the five-day religious festival at all Puja mandaps located

under all six police stations of Rangpur Metropolitan Police,” Alim added.

Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Md. Asib Ahsan said celebrations of Durga

Puja festival began today at record number of 952 Durga Puja mandaps this

year against 938 mandaps last time in all eight upazilas, Rangpur metropolis

and three municipalities in the district.

Police Super of Rangpur Biplob Kumar Sarker said ample security steps have

been taken to ensure peaceful celebrations of the Durga Puja festival at all

Puja mandaps erected in all eight upazilas of the district this year.

Acting president of Rangpur district unit of BPUP Ajoy Prasad Babon said

the Sanaton community people today began celebrations of the Durga Puja amid

huge enthusiasm and appreciable security measures at all 952 Puja mandaps

erected in the district.

Talking to BSS at different Puja mandaps here today, the Sanaton devotees

expressed satisfaction over the security steps taken saying that they are

offering prayers, Puja, archana, kirtons and other religious rituals

peacefully.

General Secretary of Rangpur district unit of BPUP Dhiman Bhattacharya

thanked the government and law enforcement authorities concerned for taking

satisfactory steps to ensure peaceful celebrations of the Durga Puja festival

in every Puja mandap.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam said the district and upazila

administrations and law enforcement agencies have taken adequate security

steps to ensure peaceful celebrations of the five-day Durga Puja festival in

all eight districts of the division.

Similar reports on the beginning of celebrations of the Durga Puja

festival have been received here from everywhere in Panchagarh, Thakurgaon,

Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Gaibandha districts of the

division.