DHAKA, Oct 04, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today condoled the

death of Ekusey Award winner personality Satyapriya Mohathero, principal of

Buddhists Temples in Ramu.

In a condolence message, the President expressed deep shock and sorrow at

his death.

He also prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound

sympathy to the bereaved family.

Satyapriya breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University

(BSMMU) Hospital last night.