Light to moderate rain likely

DHAKA, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that rain may occur at many parts of the country in the next 24

hours commencing 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur and

Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal

and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the

country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day temperature may remain unchanged and night temperature may fall

slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 34.8 degree Celsius in

Jashore, while today’s minimum temperature was 23.3 degree Celsius in

Faridpur.

The sun sets at 5:43 pm today and rises at 5:51 am tomorrow in the

capital.