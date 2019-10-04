Light to moderate rain likely

DHAKA, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today
predicted that rain may occur at many parts of the country in the next 24
hours commencing 9 am today.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty
wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur and
Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal
and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the
country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.
Day temperature may remain unchanged and night temperature may fall
slightly over the country, the bulletin said.
The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 34.8 degree Celsius in
Jashore, while today’s minimum temperature was 23.3 degree Celsius in
Faridpur.
The sun sets at 5:43 pm today and rises at 5:51 am tomorrow in the
capital.