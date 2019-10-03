Yeasin’s brace help Bangladesh earn 2-0 win over Bhutan

DHAKA, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS) – Yeasin’s Khan scored a brace as Bangladesh blank visiting Bhutan by 2-0 goals in the second and last FIFA International friendly match tier-1 held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

In the day’s match, defender Yeasin Khan scored both the goals for Bangladesh in both halves.

In the day’s match, Yeasin put Bangladesh ahead in the 23rd minute and after the breather he sealed the victory for his team scoring the second goal in the 66th minute of the match.

Earlier, on Sunday, Bangladesh warmed up for the next round of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bhutan in the first friendly match.

The result is a massive boost for head coach Jamie Day before stepping up preparations for their clash against Asian champions Qatar in the Asian Qualifiers on October 10 in Dhaka.

Qatar sailed to a 6-0 win over Afghanistan in their Group opener before being held to a goalless draw against India and Day is looking forward to his team taking on the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Champions.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will host Qatar in Dhaka on October 10 before travelling to Kolkata to play against India on October 15. Bangladesh lost their first match of the qualifying campaign by 1-0 goal against Afghanistan last month.

Bangladesh squad: Ashraful Islam Rana, Sahidul Alam, Anisur Rahman, Pappu Ahmed, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Sushanto Tripura, Rahmat Mia, Yeasin Khan, Bishwanath Ghosh, Riyadil Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Monjurur Rahman, Masuk Miah Zoni, Jamal Bhuyan, Mmamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Biplo Ahmed, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Mohammad Ibrahim, Tawhidul Alam Sabuz, Mohammad Nabib Newaz Ziban, Mahbubur Rahman, Matin Miah, Saad Uddin and Jewel Rana.