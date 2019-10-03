Drives against wrongdoers will continue: RAB DG

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS)- Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Benajir Ahmed today said the drives against the corruption, drug-peddling, misdeeds and irregularities will continue as per directives of the Prime Minister.

He told this to journalists in the port city here while responding to their questions after a prize distribution ceremony of CJKS Quality Inter School Chess Competition.

The RAB chief said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clearly pronounced his stand against corruption and accordingly the law enforcing agencies are complying with her directives.

He said chess is a game of talents than other games.

Benajir said that out of the four global chess champions, three Bangladeshi clinched the champion trophy.

A total of 280 competitors from 26 schools of Chattogram participated in the chess competition.

City mayor AJM Nasiruddin, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) commissioner Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Chattogram range Khondakar Golam Faruk, acting Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Yasmin Parvin Tibrigi and other officials of CJKS, among others, addressed the function.