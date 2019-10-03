PM accorded reception at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS)- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now in New Delhi on a four-day official visit to India to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF), was accorded a reception hosted in honour of her by the Bangladesh High Commission this evening.

Upon her arrival at the reception venue- Maitree Hall of the Bangladesh High Commission- Sheikh Hasina was received by Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali with a flower bouquet.

The Prime Minister exchanged greetings with the diplomats of various countries and the foreign and Indian journalists present on the occasion.

Syed Muazzem Ali gave the address of welcome on the occasion.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam were present on the Dias.

Later, Sheikh Hasina attended a dinner hosted in honour of her by the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India at the Bangladesh House.