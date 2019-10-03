President, PM greet Hindu community on Durga Puja

DHAKA, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS) – President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today felicitated the Hindu community in separate messages on the occasion of Durga Puja.

In his message, President Hamid said the country’s Hindu community has been celebrating Durga Puja amid huge enthusiasm and festivity with different rituals since ancient times.

Durga Puja is not only a religious festival, but also a social one, he added.

Marking Durgotshob, relatives, friends, family members, neighbours irrespective of caste, creed and religion get together to celebrate the festival, the President said, adding “So, it is a universal festival”.

President Hamid said Durga Puja is attached to the traditional heritage and culture of Bangla.

Apart from a religious festival, Durga Puja plays an important role in creating unity and mutual harmony among the countrymen, he said.

Abdul Hamid said communal harmony is universal heritage of the Bengali nation. “We will have our united efforts to take forward the heritage with our overall advancement,” he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said that Durga Puja is not only a festival of the Hindu community, rather today it has turned into a universal festival.

She called for celebrating the festival imbued with the motto “Religion for individuals, festival for all”.

Bangladesh, she said, is a safe place for people irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

“Our constitution ensures equal rights of the people of all castes and creeds,” the premier said.

The Prime Minister urged the people to maintain communal harmony to build a hunger and poverty free ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Marking the Sharadiya Durgotsab, the premier wished peace, welfare and prosperity for all citizens, including the Hindu community, of the country.