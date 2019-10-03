DU CSE, BJIT to hold “Code Samurai 2019” contest

DHAKA, Oct 03, 2019 (BSS) – To test the programming and problem-solving

skills of the students, Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

of Dhaka University (DU) and Bangladesh-Japan Venture Company (BJIT) is going

to organise a day-long hackathon titled “Code Samurai 2019”.

The hackathon will be held on November 1 while its award-giving ceremony to

be held on the next day.

The registration process has already started that will continue till

October 15.

The organisers came up with the information at a press conference held at

the DU CSE department of DU today.

While reading out a written statement, Professor Dr. Md. Mamun-Or-Rashid

said, “The goal of this hackathon is to prepare the students for the upcoming

4th industrial revolution and so that they can make a better contribution to

the society as well as the country”, he added.

He said, “Some top Japanese companies are also interested in this great

event. They may hire some young talents to directly work in Japan, which is a

great opportunity for any Bangladeshi student”.

While addressing, the programme administrator of BJIT Hirokazu Takenobu

said Bangladeshi students have enough talents and the contest will create

opportunities for them to work in the Japanese companies”.

Students of winning teams of Code Samurai 2019 will get attractive awards.

The first winning team will get Tk 150,000, second team Tk 90,000, and the

third Tk 30,000.

Prof. Upama Kabir, associate professors – Abu Ahmed Ferdouse and Mosarrat

Jahan and Assistant Professor Hasnain Heickal, among others, were present at

the programme.