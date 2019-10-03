Flood situation remains static in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj

RAJSHAHI, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS) – The overall flood situation has remained

static in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts as there is no report of

rising water level in Padma river during the last twenty-four hours till 3pm.

Dwelling and standing crops in most of the low-lying and char areas have

been submerged by the floodwater.

According to district relief and rehabilitation office, nearly 84,000

people of 20,000 families have been marooned due to onrush of floodwater from

upstream of the Padma river in the two districts.

The floodwater made the life of people living along with city protection

embankment and charlands in Godagari, Paba, Charghat, and Bagha upazilas in

Rajshahi and Sadar and Shibgonj Upazilas in Chapaiawabgonj districts

miserable.

The floodwater has completely damaged standing crops on 8,342 hectares of

land while crops on 40 hectares have been damaged partially in the two

districts.

Meanwhile, BWDB officials are putting in their level best efforts to

protect the Rajshahi City Protection Embankment as some of its points have

become vulnerable due to the strong current of flood water, said Muhammad

Ali, Chief Engineer of BWDB.

District relief and rehabilitation offices have, so far, distributed dry-

foods, 189.60 tonnes of rice and Taka 8.55 lakh in cash among 4,133 affected

families.

Around 76 families were given 152 bundles of corrugated sheets and Taka

4.56 lakh cash as house building grants in Rajshahi district, said Aminul

Islam, district relief and rehabilitation officer.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton today

visited some of the vulnerable points of the city protection embankment to

see for its present situation.

He also distributed relief materials among 285 affected families on

Riverview Collectorate School premises.