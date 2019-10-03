Govt mulls over banning e-cigarettes

DHAKA, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS) – The government is considering banning
production, import and marketing of e-cigarettes in the country soon to
refrain the youths from consuming the harmful tobacco products.
“It will be a time-befitting decision to ban the production, import and
marketing of all kinds of products made from tobacco, including e-cigarettes
and Vaping, in the country within the quickest possible time to protect the
youths from the growing use and harms of the tobacco,” Medical Education and
Family Welfare Division Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun said.
On behalf of Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Harun was
addressing a press conference titled ‘Emerging Tobacco Product (e-cigarettes
and Vaping): Bangladesh and International Perspectives and Our
Responsibilities’ at the ministry here.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Professor Dr
Abul Kalam Azad and Regional Director of the South Asia Programmes at
Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Vandana Shah also spoke at the press
conference.
The use of tobacco products by youths is being increased gradually across
the country while numerous sales centres have been set up in different
divisional cities, including the capital Dhaka, Harun observed, adding the
tobacco products are also being sold out through online and using social
media like facebook.
Noting that over 30 countries, including neighbouring countries India, Sri
Lanka, Nepal, Thailand and Singapore, have banned the emerging tobacco
products, Harun said Bangladesh should utilise the global experience.
Replying to a query, Abul Kalam Azad said, “It (emerging tobacco product)
is new for us.”
“Once upon a time, e-cigarettes were considered as the safe alternative to
the tobacco. But different harmful sides of the emerging tobacco products
have been discovered in different researches. So, we are now thinking about
taking steps in this regard,” Azad added.
Vandana Shah said multinational tobacco companies are producing and
marketing the e-cigarettes to different countries across the world targeting
the youths and children.
Use of emerging tobacco products turned into alarming shape in different
countries, including the USA and the UK, Shah said, adding that production,
import and marketing of such harmful products should be banned in Bangladesh
before it turns into alarming level.
The World Health Organization (WHO) in its latest report has identified
the e-cigarette as certainly harmful product to the health.
According to the available data, about 49 percent of the country’s total
population is youth who are 24-year-old or under 24 years. It will be
difficult to achieve the target of transforming the country into tobacco-free
one by 2040 if the government fails to refrain the youths from using tobacco
products.