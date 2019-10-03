Kool-BSJA media cup knock-out stage begins tomorrow

DHAKA, October 3, 2019 (BSS)- The quarterfinal game of the Kool-BSJA Media

Cup Football is set to roll on to the ground tomorrow (Friday) at the

artificial turf of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

Four semifinalist of the tournament, sponsored by Square Toiletries and

organised by the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) will be

determined with those games.

The eight teams that ensured the quarterfinal are: Bangladesh Protidin,

Jagonews24.com, Daily Start, Channel I, Dhaka Tribune, Boishakhi Television,

Banglavision and Samakal.

In the quarterfinal game, Bangladesh Protidin will take on Daily Star,

Jagonews24.com will face off Channel I, Dhaka Tribune will battle against

Banglavision and Boishakhi Televsion will lock horns with Samakal.

In the Thursday’s game, Jagonews24.com outclassed Bangla Tribune by 4-1

with its captain Moniruzzaman Uzzal slamming second straight hat-trick of the

tournament.

Daily Star and DBC’s game ended in 1-1 draw while Bangladesh Sangbad

Sangstha (BSS) made goal-less draw with ETV. Channel I beat Channel 24 by 3-0

and Dhaka Tribune and Dipto Television beat Doinik Sangbad and The

Independent respectively by same margin. Bangladesh Protidin, however,

secured a 2-0 goal win over Jugantor while Samakal edged Naya Digonto past by

2-1.