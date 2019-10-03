Call to impart training to growers on green mango processing

RAJSHAHI, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers urged the field level agricultural

officials and others concerned to bring the growers along with their family

members under training on green mango handling and processing as there is a

good market of processed products in both home and abroad.

Every year huge quantities of green mango drop immaturely due to storm or

other natural calamities before harvesting time causing huge financial loss

to the growers. There are many scopes of processing and preserving the fallen

mangoes through adopting modern technologies to recover the financial loss of

the growers.

They came up with the observation while addressing the opening ceremony of

a two-day training of trainers titled “Green Mango Postharvest Handling and

Processing” at Fruit Research Station (FRS) here today.

Postharvest Technology Division (PTD) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research

Institute (BARI) organized the training in association with its ‘Green Mango

Processing and Preservation Programme’.

Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Shamsul Haque

addressed the session as the chief guest while PTD Chief Scientific Officer

Hafizul Haque Khan and its Senior Scientific Officer Dr Golam Ferdous

Chowdhury spoke as special guests with FRS Principal Scientific Officer Dr

Alim Uddin in the chair.

Hafizul Khan said proper handling, processing, packaging, transportation

and storage can help loss of substantial amount of immature mango every year.

He laid importance on disseminating the knowledge on the technologies

developed by PTD for processing green mangoes and expanding those at growers’

level.

In the two-day training, the participants are being given practical ideas

and knowledge on preparing processed products like mango juice, mango bar,

pickles, dried mango products, dehydrated and canned mango products.

More than 30 persons including sub assistant agriculture officers, senior

scientific assistants, scientific assistants and school teachers are taking

part in the training.