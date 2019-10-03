Second Div. Chess League begins

DHAKA, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS)- The second Division Chess League has begun today

(Thursday) at Bangladesh Chess Federation Hall-Room with the participation of

thirty teams.

FM Iqbal Bin Anwar (Dawn), executive director and head of games and

welfare department of WALTON Group inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.

KM Shahidullah, vice-president of Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF),

Colonel (retd) Mir Motahar Hasan, Adviser (Admin & HR) of ANT-Bangla and

Zahirul Islam Tutul, head of programme of Radio Today were present as the

special guests.

Gazi Shayiful Tarique, vice- president of BCF and Chairman of Chess League

Committee, presided over the opening ceremony.

The event is being held in eight round Swiss-League system and top two

teams will qualify in the next year’s first Division Chess League.

Top three teams of final ranking will get cash prize trophies, medal and

gifts.