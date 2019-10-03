‘Bigger fishes’ to be netted in anti-graft drive: Quader

DHAKA, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road
Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said many ‘bigger fishes’
are expected to be netted in the current anti-graft drive.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a list of those who have done misdeeds
…some of them have already been arrested. Many bigger ones will also be
caught during the drive,” he told the reporters at his ministry conference
room at the Secretariat here.
Regarding the intruders into the Awami League, the minister said Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina has the lists of intruders and even she has the list
of the alleged offenders across the country.
“All should stay alert so that no intruder can take place in the Awami
League,” Quader said.
To reshuffle the ruling party, he said, new committees will be formed for
Jubo League, Swechasebak League, Krishak League and Sramik League by November
as seven years passed since the formation of the committees of those
organisations.
About the BNP’s demand for release of its chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia,
Quader said, “Although BNP had said about waging a movement to free Begum Zia
from prison…they could not launch any movement to this end”.
Regarding the health condition of Khaleda Zia, he said BNP leaders and
doctors have different opinions on her physical condition.
“If BNP leaders make any demand (over the health condition of Khaleda)
based on the medical reports, we will take measures,” he added.
The AL general secretary said the ruling Awami League is always ductile to
BNP. But, he warned, if BNP goes on a tougher position in this regard, Awami
League will reply to the party considering the situation.
He said as the representatives of a large political party, BNP leaders can
meet the head of the government and seek cooperation by placing their
problems.
“This is a part of democratic practice,” Quader added.