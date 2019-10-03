‘Bigger fishes’ to be netted in anti-graft drive: Quader

DHAKA, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road

Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said many ‘bigger fishes’

are expected to be netted in the current anti-graft drive.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a list of those who have done misdeeds

…some of them have already been arrested. Many bigger ones will also be

caught during the drive,” he told the reporters at his ministry conference

room at the Secretariat here.

Regarding the intruders into the Awami League, the minister said Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina has the lists of intruders and even she has the list

of the alleged offenders across the country.

“All should stay alert so that no intruder can take place in the Awami

League,” Quader said.

To reshuffle the ruling party, he said, new committees will be formed for

Jubo League, Swechasebak League, Krishak League and Sramik League by November

as seven years passed since the formation of the committees of those

organisations.

About the BNP’s demand for release of its chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia,

Quader said, “Although BNP had said about waging a movement to free Begum Zia

from prison…they could not launch any movement to this end”.

Regarding the health condition of Khaleda Zia, he said BNP leaders and

doctors have different opinions on her physical condition.

“If BNP leaders make any demand (over the health condition of Khaleda)

based on the medical reports, we will take measures,” he added.

The AL general secretary said the ruling Awami League is always ductile to

BNP. But, he warned, if BNP goes on a tougher position in this regard, Awami

League will reply to the party considering the situation.

He said as the representatives of a large political party, BNP leaders can

meet the head of the government and seek cooperation by placing their

problems.

“This is a part of democratic practice,” Quader added.