Light to moderate rain over country: Met office

DHAKA, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thundershowers

accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over

Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal Chattogram and Sylhet

divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain

nearly unchanged over the country, according to a met office release here

today.

Country’s highest rainfall for the last 24hours till 6am today was

recorded at 54 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 34.5 degree Celsius at

Mongla while the lowest one today was 23 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets today at 5.44 pm and rises at 5.51 am tomorrow in the

capital.