Light to moderate rain over country: Met office

DHAKA, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thundershowers
accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over
Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal Chattogram and Sylhet
divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country.
Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain
nearly unchanged over the country, according to a met office release here
today.
Country’s highest rainfall for the last 24hours till 6am today was
recorded at 54 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet.
Maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 34.5 degree Celsius at
Mongla while the lowest one today was 23 degree Celsius at Tetulia.
The sun sets today at 5.44 pm and rises at 5.51 am tomorrow in the
capital.