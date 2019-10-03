Selim Pradhan, 2 cohorts placed on 4-day remand in narcotics case

DHAKA, Oct 03, 2019 (BSS)- A Dhaka court today placed Selim Pradhan, alleged kingpin behind online casino business in the country, and two of his cohorts to four-day remand each in a case lodged over narcotics act.

The two other accused are- Akteruzzaman and Rokon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order as Gulshan Police Station sub-inspector (Operation) Aminul Islam produced the trio before court and pleaded to place them on seven-day remand.

Earlier in the morning, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal shown them arrested in the case.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on October 2 filed two cases, one for money laundering and another for possessing narcotics, against Selim with Gulshan Police Station.

Earlier on October 1, RAB mobile court sentenced him to six months imprisonment for keeping two deer hides.

RAB arrested Selim from a Bangkok bound flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. They later raided Selim’s two offices in Gulshan and Banani.

RAB seized 48 bottles of foreign liquor, Taka 29 lakh, foreign currency of Taka 77 lakh, 12 passports, one computer server, four laptops and two deer hides from his