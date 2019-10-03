Tokyo stocks open lower on worries over economy

TOKYO, Oct 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday
following losses on Wall Street after lacklustre US jobs data exacerbated
recession fears.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.76 percent or 383.80 points at
21,394.81 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.74 percent
or 27.73 points at 1,568.56.
“The Japanese market is falling sharply, pressured by sell-offs in US
shares and a higher yen,” Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex,
said in a commentary.
Wall Street stocks tumbled Wednesday after payrolls firm ADP estimated the
US added 135,000 private-sector jobs in September — the figure below market
expectations bolstering anxiety over the US economy.
The dollar fetched 107.07 yen in early Asian trade, against 107.16 yen in
New York late Wednesday.
Indices were lower elsewhere in the region too, with Australia’s ASX down
2.4 percent shortly after the open.
In Tokyo, shares were lower across the board, with Toyota dropping 2.13
percent to 7,006 yen, Honda dipping 2.44 percent to 2,749 yen, Panasonic
trading down 2.36 percent at 880.4 yen and Hitachi off 1.89 percent at 3,996
yen.
Kansai Electric was down 0.82 percent at 1,255.5 yen after the company
admitted two executives who were responsible for its nuclear business both
received more than 100 million yen ($929,000) in gifts from a former official
of a town hosting one of its nuclear plants.
The utility disclosed additional information on the scandal involving more
than a dozen officials on Wednesday, but its chief executive officer refused
to step down.
Tokyo Electric was down 1.86 percent at 577 yen.
In New York, the Dow ended down 1.9 percent at 26,078.62.