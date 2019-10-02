PM leaves for New Delhi tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 2, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaves here

tomorrow for New Delhi on a four-day official visit to attend the India

Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Officials said a VVIP flight (BG-2030) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines

carrying the premier and her entourage members will depart Hazrat Shahjalal

International Airport, Dhaka for New Delhi around 8am and reach New Delhi at

10am local time.

On the day, Sheikh Hasina will attend the country strategy dialogue on

Bangladesh in the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum to be

held at Darbar Hall, Hotel Taj Palace.

She will attend a reception and a dinner to be arranged in her honour at

Maitree Hall, Bangladesh High Commission and Bangladesh House respectively on

the same day. The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India will host the

dinner.

During her first India visit after assuming office for the third

consecutive term, the premier is expected to hold bilateral talks with her

Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 5.

She will pay a courtesy call on Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at

Rashtrapati Bhawan on the same day.

Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi will call on the Bangladesh

premier at her place of residence on October 6.

The premier will attend an interactive session with the select CEOs of

India at Tian, ITC Maurya and the inauguration ceremony of India-Bangladesh

Business Forum (IBBF) at Kamal Mahal, ICT Maurya and closing plenary session

of the World Economic Forum at Darbar Hall, Hotel Taj Palace on October 4.

Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat will pay a courtesy call

on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Officials said the premier is scheduled to hold talks with her Indian

counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House picking up the threads of discussION

during their recent bilateral meeting on the fringes of the 74th UNGA session in New York.

On the same day, some Exchange of Agreements and Memorandums of

Understanding (MoUs) will be signed and the two prime ministers will jointly

launch some projects from Hyderabad House.

Earlier in the day, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will

call on the Bangladesh premier at her place of residence.

Sheikh Hasina will also attend an official launch and sign the visitor’s

book at Hyderabad House on the same day.

Noted Indian film director Shyam Benegal who is assigned to make a film on

the life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will meet

the Bangladeshi premier during the visit.

Sheikh Hasina will return home on October 6.