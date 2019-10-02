Baishakhi TV confirms quarterfinal in Kool-BSJA media cup

DHAKA, Oct 2, 2019 (BSS) – Baishakhi Television became the first team to confirm the quarterfinal berth after sealing a 5-0 goal victory over Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) in the Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football on Wednesday at the artificial turf of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

This was Baishakhi’s second successive victory in the group. BSS will take on ETV in their second match tomorrow, which has now become the dead-rubber.

The tournament is being organized by Bangladesh Sport Journalist Association (BSJA) and sponsored by Square Toiletries.

A total of eight matches were held on Wednesday. In the day’s other match, Dainik Jugantor beat Gazi Television by 2-0 with Jotirmoy Mondal and Saddam scoring one each. Channel I also beat Bangladesh Television by same margin.

Dhaka Tribune clinched a 3-2 victory over Maachranga Television in a well-contested game. Match between DBC and Dainik Kalerkantha and Banglavision and The Independent ended in a goal-less draw. The match between Bangla Tribune and News 24 ended in a 1-1 draw.

Dainik Naya Digonto however got walkover over Somoy Television after the later failed to turn up in the match in due time. According to the by-laws of the tournament Naya Digonto was announced winner by 2-0 goal.

A total of 24 leading media houses of the country took part in the competition.