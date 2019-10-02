45 Rohingyas detained in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 2, 2019 (BSS)- A total of 45 Rohingya men, who fled from

refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, were detained from a house at Keshobpur village

under Sitakunda upazila of the district early Today.

Mohammad Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda police station,

said police in a drive detained the men from a rented house of one Mubarak

Hossain.

They, fled from the camps in Ukhiya upazila, came to Sitakunda upazila

and worked in a factory as day labourers, OC said.

They were taken to the police station.