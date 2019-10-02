Lebanon backs key importers amid fears of dollar shortage

BEIRUT, Oct 2, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Lebanon’s central bank is to facilitate
access to dollars for importers of petroleum products, wheat and medicine,
state media said Tuesday, following fears of a dollar shortage and possible
currency devaluation.
Economic growth in Lebanon has plummeted in the wake of repeated political
deadlocks in recent years, compounded by eight years of war in neighbouring
Syria.
Local media said last week banks and money exchange shops were rationing
dollar sales in the country, where Lebanese pounds and US dollars are used
interchangeably in everyday transactions.
Petrol station owners threatened to strike over a lack of dollars at a
fixed exchange rate to pay for imports, while flour producers complained they
had to resort to much higher rates from money changers.
The central bank on Monday adopted the measure to allow certain importers
to obtain dollars at the bank rate to pay for key imports.
“Banks that issue letters of credit for the importation of petroleum
products (petrol, fuel oil and gas), wheat and medicine will be able to ask
the Banque du Liban to ensure the value of such credits in US dollars,” read
the decision published by the National News Agency.
The mechanism requires that a “special account” be opened at the central
bank, and at least 15 percent of the value of the credit be deposited in it
in US dollars, as well as the full value in Lebanese pounds, it said.
The central bank will take 0.5 percent from each transaction.
Lebanon has had a fixed exchange rate of around 1,500 Lebanese pounds to
the dollar in place since 1997.
– ‘Contain the crisis’ –
Central bank governor Riad Salameh last week denied that the country was
facing a currency reserve crisis, but it has become very difficult to
withdraw dollars from ATMs in Beirut.
Lebanese economist Jad Chaaban said the central bank measure was a welcome
short-term solution to allow key products into the country.
“It’s a good measure to contain the crisis on importing these commodities
and to keep the prices in check,” said the associate professor at the
American University of Beirut.
And it will “ease pressure on the non-bank exchange rate”, he said.
But he also called for the broader easing of capital controls keeping
dollars in the banks, and “fundamental economic reforms” including to reduce
dependency on imports.
On Tuesday, the finance ministry said rating agency Moody’s has warned it
could lower Lebanon’s sovereign credit rating within three months if the
country does not redress its economy.
Moody’s already downgraded the rating from “B3” to “Caa1” at the start of
the year, citing debt risks, while fellow agency Fitch followed suit in
August.
Lebanon’s public debt stands at around $86 billion — more than 150
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) — according to the finance ministry.
Eighty percent of that debt is owed to Lebanon’s central bank and local
banks.
In July, parliament passed an austerity budget as part of conditions to
unlock $11 billion in aid pledged at a conference in Paris last year.