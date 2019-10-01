PM leaves for New Delhi Thursday

DHAKA, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaves here for New Delhi on Thursday on a four-day official visit to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During her first India visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term, the premier is expected to hold bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 5.

She will pay a courtesy call on Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan on the same day.

Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi will call on the Bangladesh premier at her place of residence on October 6.

Officials said a VVIP flight (BG-2030) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka for New Delhi around 8am on October 3 and arrive in New Delhi at 10am local time.

On the day, Sheikh Hasina will attend the country strategy dialogue on Bangladesh in the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum to be held at Darbar Hall, Hotel Taj Palace.

She will attend a reception and a dinner to be arranged in her honour at Maitree Hall, Bangladesh High Commission and Bangladesh House respectively on the same day. The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India will host the dinner.

The premier will attend an interactive session with the select CEOs of India at Tian, ITC Maurya and the inauguration ceremony of India-Bangladesh Business Forum (IBBF) at Kamal Mahal, ICT Maurya and closing plenary session of the World Economic Forum at Darbar Hall, Hotel Taj Palace on October 4.

Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Officials said the premier is scheduled to hold talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House picking up the threads of issues they discussed during their recent bilateral meeting on the fringes of the 74th UNGA session in New York.

On the same day, some Exchange of Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed and the two prime ministers will jointly launch some projects from Hyderabad House.

Earlier in the day, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will call on the Bangladesh premier at her place of residence.

Sheikh Hasina will also attend an official launch and sign the visitor’s book at Hyderabad House on the same day.

Noted Indian film director Shyam Benegal who is assigned to make a film on the life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will meet the Bangladeshi premier during the visit.

Sheikh Hasina will return home on October 6.