Intl Day for Older Persons observed at DIU

DHAKA, OCT 1, 2019 (BSS) – With a call to develop the standard of living

of the senior citizens in the country, The International Day for Older

Persons’ was observed today in a befitting manner.

Bangladesh Probin Nagorik Kollan Society and Daffodil International

University (DIU) organised a rally and a discussion on DIU campus at

Sobhanban here, marking the day.

While addressing the programme as the chief guest, Barrister Sheikh Fazle

Noor Taposh, MP said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various

initiatives for the welfare of the older persons.

“The government has provided adult allowances which increase the social

dignity of the elderly people. We should not think that elderly people lose

their working capacity…We have to respect them more and utilize them in a

proper way as they can help us with their vast experiences,” Taposh said.

DIU Vice-Chancellor Yousuf M Islam, PhD, Professor Dr Humayun Kabir

Chowdhury and Dr Sharifa Begum also addressed the discussion.

Justice Momtaz Uddin Ahmed, chairman of Bangladesh Press Council and

Bangladesh Probin Nagorik Kollan Society, chaired the programme.