Puja mandaps get Tk 12.50 lakh grants in Rangpur city

RANGPUR, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) today

distributed Taka 12.50 lakh grant among the authorities of 159 Puja mandaps

to assist the Sanaton community for celebrating their greatest religious

festival of Durga Puja with gaiety and fanfare.

Panel Mayors of Rangpur Shamsul Haque and Mahmudur Rahman Titu handed over

cheques for the grants among leaders of 159 Puja mandaps at a function held

at the City Bhaban. The Puja mandaps were erected in all 33 wards of the

city.

With Chief Executive Officer of RpCC Akhter Hossain Azad in the chair, its

Secretary Rashedul Haque, City Councilors Sekendar Ali, Mahbubur Rahman

Manju, Mir Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Nazrul Islam Dewani and Nurunnabi Fulu

attended the event.

General Secretary of district unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parisahd

Dhiman Bhattacharya, President of its city unit Mukul Sarker, its General

Secretary Dhanojeet Ghosh Taposh and other leaders of the Sanaton community,

were present.

The Sanaton community leaders thanked the RpCC authorities for the grants

and said the prevailing communal harmony has brightened the image of

Bangladesh at the global stage and none can destroy the century-old communal

peace on this soil.

Dhiman Bhattacharya said the people of different faiths, castes, creeds

and religions have been living together in the country peacefully for a long

time.

Panel Mayor Mahmudur Rahman greeted the Sanaton community on the occasion

of Durga Puja.

Panel Mayor Shamsul Haque said the Durga Puja festivity has further

cemented peaceful communal coexistence and brotherhood among the people of

all faiths living in Bangladesh.