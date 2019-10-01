Puja mandaps get Tk 12.50 lakh grants in Rangpur city

RANGPUR, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) today
distributed Taka 12.50 lakh grant among the authorities of 159 Puja mandaps
to assist the Sanaton community for celebrating their greatest religious
festival of Durga Puja with gaiety and fanfare.
Panel Mayors of Rangpur Shamsul Haque and Mahmudur Rahman Titu handed over
cheques for the grants among leaders of 159 Puja mandaps at a function held
at the City Bhaban. The Puja mandaps were erected in all 33 wards of the
city.
With Chief Executive Officer of RpCC Akhter Hossain Azad in the chair, its
Secretary Rashedul Haque, City Councilors Sekendar Ali, Mahbubur Rahman
Manju, Mir Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Nazrul Islam Dewani and Nurunnabi Fulu
attended the event.
General Secretary of district unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parisahd
Dhiman Bhattacharya, President of its city unit Mukul Sarker, its General
Secretary Dhanojeet Ghosh Taposh and other leaders of the Sanaton community,
were present.
The Sanaton community leaders thanked the RpCC authorities for the grants
and said the prevailing communal harmony has brightened the image of
Bangladesh at the global stage and none can destroy the century-old communal
peace on this soil.
Dhiman Bhattacharya said the people of different faiths, castes, creeds
and religions have been living together in the country peacefully for a long
time.
Panel Mayor Mahmudur Rahman greeted the Sanaton community on the occasion
of Durga Puja.
Panel Mayor Shamsul Haque said the Durga Puja festivity has further
cemented peaceful communal coexistence and brotherhood among the people of
all faiths living in Bangladesh.