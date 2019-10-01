Swiss envoy visits water resource management project in Barind

RAJSHAHI, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Rene

Holenstain today visited drought-prone Barind areas in Rajshahi district to

see the activities of Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) project.

While visiting Babudying village under Godagari upazila, he exchanged

views with the community people related to their availability of drinking

water supply.

The ambassador also witnessed a surface water based irrigation scheme at

Baliaghata village under the same upazila where around 800 farmers are being

benefited directly from the scheme.

He was informed that over 2.80 lakh drought hit-families, including 80,000

ethnic minorities, have been brought under safe drinking water through

commissioning of 390 submersible pumps in the high Barind tract.

The pumps along with 20,000 feet pipelines were commissioned with

intervention of the IWRM project.

The drought-hit people, including 1.49 lakh women, in 1,280 remote

villages are getting facilities of safe drinking water.

The project is being implemented in drought affected 39 Union Parishads

and three municipalities in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts

since 2014.

DASCOH Foundation and Swiss Red Cross with financial support from Swiss

Agency for Development and Cooperation-SDC are implementing the project.

Principal Scientific Officer of Water Resources Planning Organisation of

Ministry of Water Resources and Director of IWRM Project Engineer Rezaul

Karim, Country Representative of Swiss Red Cross Amitav Sharma, SDC Senior

Program Manager Sohel Ibne Ali, Senior Programme Officer of SDC Sabina

Yasmein Lubna and Chief Executive Officer of DASCOH Foundation Akramul Haque

accompanied the Swiss envoy.