Utilising experience of elder citizens stressed for national advancement

RANGPUR, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Eminent elderly citizens at a post-rally a
discussion today stressed on utilising experience of elder citizens
acknowledging their incredible contribution to the country for further
accelerating national advancement.
They expressed the view at the discussion held at conference room of the
Deputy Commissioner in observance of the International Day of Older Persons-
2019 with the theme of ‘The Journey to Age Equality’ here as elsewhere across
the globe.
The district administration, Civil Surgeon’s Office, Department of Social
Services (DSS), ‘Bangladesh Probin Hitoishi Sangha (BPHS)’, Hypertension
Centre, Help Age International and Share Foundation chalked out programmes to
observe the day.
The programmes included releasing balloon, blood grouping camp, measuring
blood pressure and body weight and diabetic test free of costs, colourful
rally and discussion and honoring of five eminent older citizens for their
notable contribution to the society.
Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan addressed the discussion as chief guest
with President of district unit of BPHS and former President of district unit
command of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangshad Mosaddek Hossain Bablu in the
chair.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir, Deputy Director
of the DSS Mossarraf Hossain, physicians Dr. Joynal Abedin, Dr. Probal
Sutradhar and social worker Naresh Chandra Sarker addressed as special
guests.
On the occasion, five eminent elder citizens, including language movement
veteran Mohammad Afzal, Zilifar Ali Elli, Razeka Sultana, Narayan Chandra Roy
and Joya Roy, were honoured with books on Bangabandhu’s life, crests and
citations.
Professor Mohammad Shah Alam, freedom fighter Akbor Hossain, Office
Secretary of district Awami League Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, drama personality
Monwar Hossain, social worker China Chowdhury, poet Manjil Murad, among
others, spoke.
Mosaddek Hossain discussed unparalleled contribution of older generations
to the War of Liberation and all national movements and cited their
loneliness, carelessness and negligence.
The chief guest said older people are precious assets of the nation and
cited various pragmatic steps taken by the present government to ensure their
peaceful living, medicare and other facilities.