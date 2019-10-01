Utilising experience of elder citizens stressed for national advancement

RANGPUR, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Eminent elderly citizens at a post-rally a

discussion today stressed on utilising experience of elder citizens

acknowledging their incredible contribution to the country for further

accelerating national advancement.

They expressed the view at the discussion held at conference room of the

Deputy Commissioner in observance of the International Day of Older Persons-

2019 with the theme of ‘The Journey to Age Equality’ here as elsewhere across

the globe.

The district administration, Civil Surgeon’s Office, Department of Social

Services (DSS), ‘Bangladesh Probin Hitoishi Sangha (BPHS)’, Hypertension

Centre, Help Age International and Share Foundation chalked out programmes to

observe the day.

The programmes included releasing balloon, blood grouping camp, measuring

blood pressure and body weight and diabetic test free of costs, colourful

rally and discussion and honoring of five eminent older citizens for their

notable contribution to the society.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan addressed the discussion as chief guest

with President of district unit of BPHS and former President of district unit

command of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangshad Mosaddek Hossain Bablu in the

chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir, Deputy Director

of the DSS Mossarraf Hossain, physicians Dr. Joynal Abedin, Dr. Probal

Sutradhar and social worker Naresh Chandra Sarker addressed as special

guests.

On the occasion, five eminent elder citizens, including language movement

veteran Mohammad Afzal, Zilifar Ali Elli, Razeka Sultana, Narayan Chandra Roy

and Joya Roy, were honoured with books on Bangabandhu’s life, crests and

citations.

Professor Mohammad Shah Alam, freedom fighter Akbor Hossain, Office

Secretary of district Awami League Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, drama personality

Monwar Hossain, social worker China Chowdhury, poet Manjil Murad, among

others, spoke.

Mosaddek Hossain discussed unparalleled contribution of older generations

to the War of Liberation and all national movements and cited their

loneliness, carelessness and negligence.

The chief guest said older people are precious assets of the nation and

cited various pragmatic steps taken by the present government to ensure their

peaceful living, medicare and other facilities.