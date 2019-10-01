AD displays Bangabandhu’s portrait

DHAKA, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Following High Court order and a notice

issued by Law and Justice Division, portrait of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is now in display at the Appellate

Division.

The portrait was hanged at the courtroom in the presence of Chief

Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain around 11.30am.

Supreme Court Registrar General Dr Md Zakir Hossain and other senior

officials of the apex court administration were also present on the occasion.

The High Court on August 29 ordered the authorities concerned to

preserve and display the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman at all courtrooms across the country.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and

Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order, after holding primary hearing on a

writ filed in this regard.

Following the order, Law and Justice Division on September 23 issued a

notice, urging all the lower courts to preserve and display portraits of

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at all the courtrooms.