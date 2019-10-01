International Day of Older Persons observed in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – The International Day of Older Persons-2019

was observed here through various programmes with the theme of ‘The Journey

to Age Equality’.

Marking the day, District Administration and the Department of Social

Services of Khulna jointly brought out a procession in the city. The

procession started from city’s Shaheed Park led by Mayor of Khulna City

Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque and ended at the Collectorate

Building.

Later, a discussion was held at the conference room of the Deputy

Commissioner (DC) office with local DC Md Helal Hossain in the chair. KCC

Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the discussion as chief guest.

Director of the Department of Social Service Khulna Division Md Abdur

Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Ziaur Rahman and Police Super

S M Shafiullah addressed, among others.

KCC Mayor said the present government has been implementing different

welfare programmes under the slogan ‘Vision 2021’ for the betterment of the

senior citizens.

The speakers said the elder people have always played a significant role

in society, as leaders, guides and custodians of tradition. They are also

highly vulnerable and becoming disabled or facing discrimination in the

society.

The government has been supporting and promoting the policies for the

development of the elder people to meet their needs, they added.

The International Day of Older Persons has been being observed across the

world since 1991 aiming to creating public awareness about old age along with

ensuring security and rights for the senior citizens.