International Day of Older Persons observed in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – The International Day of Older Persons-2019
was observed here through various programmes with the theme of ‘The Journey
to Age Equality’.
Marking the day, District Administration and the Department of Social
Services of Khulna jointly brought out a procession in the city. The
procession started from city’s Shaheed Park led by Mayor of Khulna City
Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque and ended at the Collectorate
Building.
Later, a discussion was held at the conference room of the Deputy
Commissioner (DC) office with local DC Md Helal Hossain in the chair. KCC
Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the discussion as chief guest.
Director of the Department of Social Service Khulna Division Md Abdur
Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Ziaur Rahman and Police Super
S M Shafiullah addressed, among others.
KCC Mayor said the present government has been implementing different
welfare programmes under the slogan ‘Vision 2021’ for the betterment of the
senior citizens.
The speakers said the elder people have always played a significant role
in society, as leaders, guides and custodians of tradition. They are also
highly vulnerable and becoming disabled or facing discrimination in the
society.
The government has been supporting and promoting the policies for the
development of the elder people to meet their needs, they added.
The International Day of Older Persons has been being observed across the
world since 1991 aiming to creating public awareness about old age along with
ensuring security and rights for the senior citizens.