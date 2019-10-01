Met office predicts light to moderate rain over country

DHAKA, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary

gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours as of 9am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh Chattogram and

Sylhet divisions, at many places over Khulna and Barishal divisions and a few

places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions during the time,” a met office

bulletin said this morning.

Moreover, some places over Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet

divisions may see moderately heavy to very heavy falls until tomorrow

morning, it added.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest rainfall in the country for the last 24-hours till 6am today

was recorded 90millimeters at Dinajpur followed by 72 millimeters at

Kutubdia.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded at 33.3 degrees Celsius at

Teknaf while the minimum temperature today 21.2 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5.46pm today and rises at 5.50am tomorrow in the capital.