Badiuzzaman passes away, PM condoles

DHAKA, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Madaripur Sadar Upazila Awami League General Secretary Badiuzzaman Khan alias Jamal Khan was died at Madaripur Sadar Hospital early today.

He was 56.

Jamal, also a former Madaripur District General Secretary of the Chattra League, died due to heart ailment at around 4.45am while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital, according to a party release here today.

He is survived by hosts of relatives and well wishers including wife, two sons and a daughter.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep condolence and sorrow over the death of Badiuzzaman Khan.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace and conveyed her sympathy to his bereaved family members.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed deep shock due to his death.

Awami League Organizing Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim MP and its Office Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap MP have also expressed condolence over the death of the deceased leader.