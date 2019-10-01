Tree plantation underscored to adapt to climate change

RANGPUR, Oct 01, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP)

Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud has underscored the need for massive tree

plantation to adapt to adverse impacts of climate change for maintaining

balance in the nature.

“The young students can make a difference toward the direction by turning

tree plantation into a long-term social movement to save the planet from the

wraths of changing climate and keep it habitable for future generations,” he

said.

The RpMP Commissioner made these observations at the function arranged for

plantation of tree saplings on Tazhat High School ground in the city on

Monday afternoon, a press release said today.

Manobadhikar and Poribesh Andolan MAPA Bangladesh organised the event

followed by a discussion as a part of its ongoing tree plantation campaign

this year with Chairman of the School Governing Body Advocate Nirmal Chandra

Mahato in the chair.

Assistant Commissioners of RpMP Jamir Uddin and Imran Hossain, Officer-in-

Charge of Tazhat Thana Md. Rokunuzzaman, Advocate Humayun Rashid Chowdhury

and Headmistress of Tazhat High School Tauhida Begum addressed as special

guests.

Moderated by Senior Vice-president of MAPA Bangladesh Mosfeka Razzaque,

teacher, students, guardians and member of the school governing body,

lawyers, sociocultural and professional activists and local elite attended

the function.

Chief Executive of MAPA Bangladesh Munir Chowdhury said the organisation is

planting 3,000 saplings of plants on campuses of different educational

institutions this year to create a green nature and improve environment in

the city.

The speakers lauded MAPA Bangladesh for tree plantation aiming at improving

environment, ecology and bio-diversity also to save innumerable living

species of animals, birds, insects and aqua animals from extinction.

The chief guest highlighted importance of plantation of tree saplings and

discussed possible severe consequences of changing climate that might cause

unthinkable natural catastrophes to inspire the students in tree plantation.

“Side by side with continuing tree plantation campaign, students must be

aware of the consequences of child and forced marriages, drug addiction,

terrorism and militancy and vow to keep them away from these social curses,”

he said.

Later, the chief guest along with the MAPA Bangladesh executives, teachers,

students, guardians and members of the school governing body of the

institution planted tree saplings on the campus.