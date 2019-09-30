Quader urges AL to stay united

DHAKA, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul

Quader today urged AL leaders and activists to remain united to face any

situation in the country.

“There’ll be many games in politics. That’s why we have to resolve

internal disputes as it causes harm to the party,” he said while addressing a

discussion and doa mahfil in the capital.

Dhaka City South Unit of AL arranged the discussion and doa mahfil at the

party’s Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office, marking the 73rd birthday of Awami

League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said “The BNP’s

proposal of forming a national government is nothing but a colourful dream.

Their (BNP leaders) dream will never turn into reality”.

BNP can wage a peaceful movement, he said, but if they resort to any

violence in the name of movement, the law enforcement agencies are ready to

handle it with a strong hand.

About the ongoing drive against wrongdoers, Quader said that there is no

room for land grabbers, drug traders, terrorists, extortionists and corrupts

in the Awami League.

“No corrupt will be spared,” he warned.

He said AL’s doors should remain open for dedicated and efficient leaders

to make the party free from “parasites”.

About the life and struggle of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the AL

general secretary said she thinks about the country’s future generation and

Vision-2021. The Prime Minister thinks of building a developed Bangladesh by

2041, he added.

And even, 44 years after assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, no skilled and efficient leader like her (Sheikh

Hasina) was born in the country, Quader said, adding that’s why her

leadership earned acclamation across the world.

Chaired by Dhaka City South AL president Abul Hasnat, the discussion was

addressed, among others, by AL organising secretary and deputy minister for

education Barrister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury (Nowfel), its deputy office

secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, AL leaders Adv Qamrul Islam, Dhaka City

South AL general secretary Shahe Alam Murad, its vice-presidents Abu Ahmed

Mannafi, Humayun Kabir and Adv Nurul Amin, joint secretary Kamal Chowdhury,

and organising secretaries Hedayetul Islam Swapan, Golam Ashraf Talukdar and

Kazi Morshed Kamal.

Earlier, Quader unveiled the cover of a book titled ‘Shuva Jonmadin

Ovibadhan Jananetri Sheikh Hasina’, edited by AL information and research

secretary Adv Afzal Hossain.